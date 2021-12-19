Rupee likely to weaken further

KARACHI: Rupee would likely extend losses in the days ahead as demand from importers for payments and slow inflows from exporters take a toll, traders said.

Pressure continued to push the currency downwards this week, making it breach 177 levels against the dollar. It lost 0.18 percent to close at 178.04 to the dollar on Friday.

A sharp rise in imports fuelled by global commodity prices and stronger domestic demand widened the trade deficit and resulted in the weakening of the local currency.

“We anticipate the rupee to remain on the back foot next week, as decline in the foreign exchange reserves due to rising imports and foreign debt-related outflows remains a drag on sentiment,” said a foreign exchange trader.

It seems that until the end of the month, the demand for hard currency from importers would continue, especially from the energy sector, which would impact the rupee. “Inflows from exporters remain sluggish as they expect the rupee to depreciate more in the days ahead,” he added.

Traders do not see the State Bank of Pakistan’s forward guidance on interest rates in the latest monetary policy statement and a television interview by SBP governor indicating a pause on further interest rate hikes and liquidity injection into the money market, to improve the sentiment on the rupee.

In fact, the moves in the currency show forex traders were still worried about the outlook for the economy and the data on inflation and the current account deficits.

The money market yields came down on Friday after the SBP injected Rs1.086 trillion funds for seven days and Rs753 billion for 63 days through an open market operation.

The Karachi interbank offered rate was likely to fall by 50 basis points in the next couple of weeks as a result of the SBP’s move to bring stability to the fixed income market.

Analysts believe with the latest open market operation, the banks’ liquidity and appetite to invest would increase and hence the yields on market treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds would reduce.

The SBP revised up its FY2022 current account deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product from the previous 2.3 percent.

“While in the near-term monthly current account and trade deficit figures are likely to remain high, they are expected to gradually moderate in the second half of FY22 as global prices normalise with the easing of supply disruptions and tightening of monetary policy by major central banks,” the SBP said in a monetary policy statement issued this week.

“In addition, recent policy actions to moderate domestic demand including policy rate hikes and curbs on consumer finance and proposed fiscal measures, should help moderate growth in import volumes through the rest of the year,” it added.

Analysts said the Federal Reserve’s decision to double the pace of tapering and raise interest rates three times next year could have some implications for the emerging and regional currencies as well as the local unit.