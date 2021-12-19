Winning streak

Many people were unsure about Pakistan’s ability to perform well in the T20 World Cup. By the end of the series, however, every team wanted to play with it. This was followed by a series with Bangladesh, which was another victory for us. Now, once again, the team’s victory in the series against the West Indies is a proud moment for Pakistan. It has continued to show its potential, proving that losing the semi-final against Australia wasn't the end of its journey. The team’s commitment is commendable. We wish it luck for the upcoming Australian series.

Dildar Ghani

Kassak