Dr Najeeb A Khan

Many people were unsure about Pakistan’s ability to perform well in the T20 World Cup. By the end of the series,...
It is not the first time that Pakistan is facing high inflation and food scarcity. However, what is disappointing is...
This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan can play role in reducing China-US tensions: PM Imran Khan’ .The...
Half a century ago, Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan. A lot has been written by writers and scholars on...
Awaran is a district of Balochistan, and its residents are still deprived of basic facilities. The District...
When will the Sui Southern Gas Company end gas loadshedding for domestic consumers? Is there no authority that can...
Comments