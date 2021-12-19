Harmony calls

Half a century ago, Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan. A lot has been written by writers and scholars on the causes of that ‘Great Tragedy’ which resulted in murder, rape and countless atrocities by both sides.

Unfortunately, 50 years later, neither country has made a serious effort to reconcile. A horrid blame game is still being played, while the poison of hatred has been injected in the minds of later generations. Given the trying times, both governments should find out ways to improve their relations. The media of both countries should spread the message of love and harmony.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore