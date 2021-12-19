Far from okay

Awaran is a district of Balochistan, and its residents are still deprived of basic facilities. The District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital was damaged by the earthquake in 2013, and has not been renovated to date. It is feared that it might collapse. Medical stores do not have medicines in stock. Most of the roads in the district date back to the 1990s. They have never been fixed and often cause accidents and fatal delays to those traveling to hospitals. There are hardly any schools in the district, and those that exist are hardly functional given the poor infrastructure and lack of teachers. There is also a problem of power and gas supply to residents, who often have to make do without either. In winter that becomes a huge problem.
The chief minister of Balochistan and other political leaders should take a look into all these issues and ensure that basic living facilities are provided to all.
Nabeel Iqbal
Awaran
