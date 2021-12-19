Evaporating hope

When will the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) end gas loadshedding for domestic consumers? Is there no authority that can hold the SSGC accountable for failing to provide gas to people? On December 16, I registered my second complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat (WMS), Islamabad regarding the matter. Since November, residents of soldier bazaar have been facing severe gas shortages. This creates a number of problems for consumers as they can’t afford to buy meals from restaurants every day.

A general idea of the situation can be gained by the gas schedule over the past few weeks. On most days there was gas only in the mornings. When it was supplied in the evening, the pressure was low. By December 17, there was no gas, even in the morning. One cannot help but ask: If the SSGC is not ensuring a proper gas supply, why is it sending bills to consumers? The authorities concerned should look into the matter urgently.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi