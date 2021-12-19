Simple decisions

The government is apparently confused about when winter vacations for educational institutions will begin. Initially the education ministry wanted to start vacations on December 25, but the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on December 17 that they would begin on January 3. Hours later, the education ministers from Punjab and Sindh announced that winter vacations would start from December 23 and December 20 respectively.
One is shocked at the state of confusion regarding such a simple matter. Are there no decision-makers in the state? The federal education minister should ensure that a decision is taken mutually and is then implemented properly.
Muhammad Ahsan
Nowshera
