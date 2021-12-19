Shocking revelation

This refers to the letter ‘Controlling corruption’ (December 17) by A Karim. The writer’s concern is quite valid and one cannot imagine such corruption in state-owned saving centres. To even think that widows and retirees are being looted is unbelievable and gives credence to the notion that corruption is everywhere and has become even worse than it was in the past.

The writer’s suggestion that profits be transferred directly to bank accounts is commendable and should be paid heed to. The relevant authorities must implement it immediately and take steps to root out the people who commit such atrocities in the first place.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad