Man hammered to death by friend

SUKKUR: A friend hammered his friend to death in Jacobabad on Friday and later surrendered before the police. Reports said that in the limits of Saddar Police Station of Shahbazpur Muhalla, Jacobabad, accused Abdul Jabbar brutally hammered his friend Abdul Rasool Brohi and later surrendered before the area police. The accused said the deceased was blackmailing him and had received Rs20,000 from him and was asking him to provide more money.
SUKKUR: A Nadra official was reported to the authorities by the family of a girl, who claimed that she was harassed by...
SUKKUR: A pedophile, who sexually assaulted an eight-year old girl, has been nabbed by CIA police after his DNA sample...
SUKKUR: Despite receiving attractive salary and perks for serving in remote areas, only 33 percent doctors are...
KARACHI: On World Sight Day this year, Indus Motor Company pledged to fight childhood blindness in Pakistan.Fast...
KABUL: The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan’s seat at the UN’ Organisation after the...
LAHORE: Board of Revenue has retrieved 31 acres 4 kanal state land valuing more than Rs30 million in Rahim Yar Khan,...
Comments