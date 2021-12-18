Man hammered to death by friend

SUKKUR: A friend hammered his friend to death in Jacobabad on Friday and later surrendered before the police. Reports said that in the limits of Saddar Police Station of Shahbazpur Muhalla, Jacobabad, accused Abdul Jabbar brutally hammered his friend Abdul Rasool Brohi and later surrendered before the area police. The accused said the deceased was blackmailing him and had received Rs20,000 from him and was asking him to provide more money.