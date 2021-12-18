Nadra clerk transferred for harassing girl student

SUKKUR: A Nadra official was reported to the authorities by the family of a girl, who claimed that she was harassed by a clerk working for the National Database and Registration Authority. A female student Shahzadi Soomro went to the Nadra office and completed formalities for CNIC. She received inappropriate messages from the token clerk Farooq Panhwar on her phone. She told her family that approached Zulfiqar Soomro, the in-charge of the Nadra office, Dadu, who took action and transferred the clerk to Naushaharoferoz.
