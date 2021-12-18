Pedophile arrested for assaulting, attempting to kill minor girl

SUKKUR: A pedophile, who sexually assaulted an eight-year old girl, has been nabbed by CIA police after his DNA sample confirmed his involvement in the crime in Umerkot.
The minor girl, Kaveeta Bheel, hailing from Aadityo village, was kidnapped by an unidentified person, when she was returning from a grocery shop, as many as 10 kilometers away from Umerkot. The accused pedophile took her to a deserted place, where he subjected her to a sexual assault. He also attempted to kill her to conceal his identity. The accused left her wounded assuming that the girl had died. The girl’s relatives found her fainted and took her to Civil Hospital, Umerkot, from where she was referred to Hyderabad Hospital in critical condition. Maaroo Bheel, father of the girl, registered a case against an unidentified person.
