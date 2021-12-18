Doctors avoid serving in Tharparkar despite receiving huge salaries, perks

SUKKUR: Despite receiving attractive salary and perks for serving in remote areas, only 33 percent doctors are actually serving in Tharparkar.

It was revealed by Qasim Siraj Soomro, parliamentary secretary on health, during the program “Development Dialogue Learning and Sharing with Community Organisations” organised by Thardeep Rural Development Programme and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund on Friday.

“Out of 1,600 doctors selected on the domicile of Tharparkar district, only 528 doctors were working in Tharparkar district,” said Soomro.He added it is the matter of fact that the Sindh government is offering them Rs150,000 per month on accounts of salary and hard allowance, so that they could better serve the people in the desert district.

He asserted that such attitude of educated lot from Thar was disgusting, adding, “Sindh government spends Rs 32 billion on curative health every year which can be saved by focusing on preventive health methods.”