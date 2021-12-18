31 acres of state land reclaimed

LAHORE: Board of Revenue has retrieved 31 acres 4 kanal state land valuing more than Rs30 million in Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Khanewal and District Okara in the last 48 hours in its campaign against land grabbers and encroachers. In a statement, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Tarar has said that seven kanal state land in Khanewal valuing Rs2.80 million, one acre, six kanal state land valuing Rs5 million in Sheikhupura, one acre and three kanal 10 marla valuing Rs15.3 million while 21 acre two kanal 13 marla worth Rs11.6 million had also been retrieved from RY Khan.