 
close
Saturday December 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Rice mill owner drowns in canal

December 18, 2021

GUJRANWALA: A rice mill owner drowned in the Upper Chenab Canal due to fog on Friday. Reportedly, Salman Shah along with his elder brother Abdullah Shah was coming back from Faisalabad when their car fell in the canal. As a result, Salman Shah drowned in the canal while Abdullah Shah was rescued by the locals.

Comments