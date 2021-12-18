Inquiry against illegal construction in ICT’s Saidpur Village launched

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has formed a 2-member inquiry committee to investigate 18 officials who are allegedly involved in the construction of twelve illegal settlements in Saidpur Village that fall in the vicinity of protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Director Estate Management Abdul Razzaq would head the committee while Additional Director (E&DM), MCI Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad will be its member cum secretary. The inquiry committee will scrutinize the conduct of five Inspectors Enforcement, three Assistant Director Enforcement, three Manager Park, two Gardawars (L&R Directorate), one Assistant Director (E&DM), two Supervisors (DMA), one Deputy Director Estate Management and one Patwari (L&R Directorate). They are working in Grade 14, Grade 16, Grade 17, and Grade 18. The inquiry will be conducted in accordance with the provision of the rules contained in Chapter-8 of CDA Employees (Service) Regulation, 1992, and on a day-to-day basis.

The report will be submitted within fifteen days of the conclusion of the proceedings. The order stated, “All the concerned offices are requested to provide necessary record and other details as and when the inquiry committee be desired.”

Sources said the CDA Management has formed the inquiry committee after receiving complaints about the conduct of these officials that led to construction of illegal settlements in the Saidpur Village.

The climate change ministry, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and CDA has recently prepared a joint report that showed illegal settlements in the protected MHNP in violation of the Islamabad Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management Ordinance 1979.