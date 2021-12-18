Govt’s days are numbered: Kaira

LALAMUSA: PPP senior leader Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that history is witnessed that his party always struggled against undemocratic forces.
He was talking to media here on Friday. Kaira said that we believe in democracy and the PPP would continue its struggle against the rulers either in Local Bodies elections or general elections.
He claimed that the government had failed to deliver and provide relief to the masses. He criticised the government for failing in controlling inflation. The days of the rulers had been numbered, he added.
