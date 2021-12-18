 
close
Saturday December 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Dr Jasper to represent Germany at OIC meeting

By APP
December 18, 2021
Dr Jasper to represent Germany at OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Against the backdrop of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the need of international cooperation and coordination to address the situation, Germany welcomes the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to call for an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) hosted by the Government of Pakistan in Islamabad on 19 December 2021, says a press release issued by the German Embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

Comments