Arrangements for OIC FMs’ meeting completed: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) foreign ministers will meet in Islamabad on Sunday and arrangements in this regard have been completed.

“The alarming situation and possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the onset of the winter season demands that the Islamic world come forward to help Afghan people immediately,” he said while talking with the media here on Friday. He said following the consultation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the OIC foreign ministers' meeting has been convened in Islamabad to discuss Afghanistan.

“Arrangements in connection with the emergency meeting of the OIC FMs have been finalized and OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha and other dignitaries have arrived in Islamabad,” he said and added Pakistan believes that peace and stability in Afghanistan will not only bring peace in the region but also in the world. “If unrest and instability arises in Afghanistan, its effects will be felt all over the world,” he said.

Ashrafi said the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was a need of the hour and it is a step in the right direction. “We hope that the Islamic countries and the world leadership will take more positive decisions considering the situation in Afghanistan and the needs of Afghan people,” he said and added Pakistan had tried from the day one to find a solution to the Afghan problem through dialogue. “Prime Minister Imran Khan had been constantly giving his stance on this issue and today Pakistan's stance has been recognized by the entire world,” he said.

He said Pakistan has a prominent place in the Islamic world and the OIC foreign ministers' meeting is being held under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia. He said this emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan is taking place after 41. In the meantime, several meetings of OIC foreign ministers have taken place in Pakistan. “In this regard, Pakistan owns a clear stance that the solution to the problems of the Islamic world is possible only through the OIC platform,” he said.