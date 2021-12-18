 
Sri Lankan manager’s killing: ATC grants physical remand of 33 more suspects

By Our Correspondent
December 18, 2021
GUJRANWALA: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Gujranwala granted 17-day physical remand of 33 more suspects in Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara killing case. Police produced these accused before ATC Judge Natasha Naseem on Monday and requested for their physical remand.

Strict security measures were made in and around the court during the proceedings. The court ordered the police to produce the accused before the court on January 3. The police have so far produced 85 suspects in the court so far.

