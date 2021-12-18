Local holiday on 20th: 90 foreign delegates arrive for OIC CFM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said at least 90 foreign delegates had arrived to deliberate and find a solution to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Talking to the news agency, after reviewing arrangements for visiting dignitaries at the Islamabad International Airport, he asked the officials to ensure maximum facilitation to the guests, who are here to participate in the 17th Extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held here on Dec 19. The foreign minister was accompanied by Aftab Ahmed Khokhar, head of the reception committee and Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria.

"It would be a wonderful event,” he said and hoped that the arriving delegates during their stay would enjoy the pleasant weather of the federal capital. To a query, he said the arrival of president of Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser would open doors on humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. "There was a need to put in place an institutional mechanism for providing direct and timely assistance to the people of war-torn country," he added.

He expressed his gratitude to the OIC secretariat on behalf of his government for extending all possible cooperation for holding the moot. He said he had a meeting with OIC Secretary General and assured him of full cooperation by the Foreign Office on the eve of regular session of the cooperation expected to be convened in March 2022.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division declared Monday, Dec 20, 2021, a local holiday in the federal capital on account of the 17th Extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, being held here.

According to a news release, issued by the Cabinet Division, all federal ministries and divisions along with their attached departments and other organizations, offices of the federal government located in Islamabad would also remain closed on Monday.