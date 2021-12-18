No schools, offices on Monday

Islamabad : The deputy commissioner of Islamabad has announced Saturday (today) and Monday (December 20) will be a local holiday in the capital for schools and private offices due to the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghan issue on Dec 19.

In a tweet, he also said hiking trails in Margalla Hills would stay closed, while metro stations from Pak Secretariat to Shaheed-e-Milat Secretariat would also be closed until Monday.

He said government offices in Islamabad would remain closed on Monday. The DC, however, said mobile phone service wouldn't be suspended on those days.