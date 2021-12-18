Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

ADELAIDE: England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling.

The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball.

They didn’t fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four.

Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins — who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare — bagged his maiden Test scalp.

Hameed, on six, chipped to Starc at mid-on with Neser mobbed by his teammates.

Once again, England’s fate rests with skipper Joe Root, who was unbeaten on five alongside Dawid Malan on one as they reached stumps at 17 for two after lightning forced an early halt.

England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone, with Root’s men needing to win all three remaining Tests.

“It’s been a tough two days obviously, we’ve spent a lot of time out in the field,” said England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

“But we get to turn up tomorrow in the natural light (which) I think most people agree is the easiest and best time to be a batter out in the middle.”

He added: “We don’t believe we’re beaten already.”

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Smith (93) provided vital support after Australia resumed from their overnight 221-2.

Stokes was the pick of the England attack with 3-113, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.

Score Board

Australia won the Toss

Australia 1st Innings

Harris c †Buttler b Broad 3

Warner c Broad b Stokes 95

Labuschagne lbw b Robinson 103

Smith(c) lbw b Anderson 93

Head b Root 18

Cameron b Stokes 2

Carey† c Hameed b Anderson 51

Starc not out 39

Neser c Broad b Stokes 35

Richardson c †Buttler b Woakes 9

Extras: (lb 9, nb 11, w 5) 25

Total: (150.4 Ov, RR: 3.13) 473/9d

Did not bat: Nathan Lyon

Fall: 1-4, 7.3 ov 2-176, 64.2 ov 3-241, 97.5 ov 4-291, 110.3 ov 5-294, 111.3 ov 6-385, 138.6 ov 7-390, 140.4 ov 8-448, 149.1 ov 9-473, 150.4 ov

Bowling: James Anderson 29-10-58-2 Stuart Broad 26-6-73-1 Chris Woakes 23.4-6-103-1 Ollie Robinson 27-13-45-1 Ben Stokes 25-2-113-3 Joe Root 20-2-72-1

England 1st Innings

Haseeb c Starc b Neser 6

Rory Burns c Smith b Starc 4

Malan not out 1

Root (c) not out 5

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (8.4 Ov, RR: 1.96) 17/2

Yet to bat: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler †, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall: 1-7, 2.1 ov 2-12, 6.2 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-1-11-1 Jhye Richardson 4-3-1-0 Michael Neser 1.4-0-4-1

Test Debut: Michael Neser (AUS)

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Rod Tucker