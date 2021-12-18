Covid-hit Windies head for home

KARACHI: West Indies’ 20 members departed for Dubai early Friday morning. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), coach Phil Simmons was scheduled to leave on Friday night.
It is pertinent to mention here that six West Indies players and three officials who have returned Covid positives will complete their isolation and then they will be sent to their homes.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s squad members also started to leave the hotel on Friday. Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dhani and Haider will stay here in order to represent their respective teams in the final round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy which is set to begin here at various venues from Saturday (today).
