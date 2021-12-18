Babar credits team effort for WI series triumph

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has credited the whole team for a fine performance against the West Indies in the T20 series which the hosts won 3-0 here at the National Stadium.

“The credit goes to the entire team because of the way players are making efforts. They believe in themselves. The more you give confidence to the team the more it performs,” Babar said after the third T20I on Thursday night.

“In the dressing room every player is a match-winner. The boys are always told that whatever is in their hands they should return after finishing the job,” Babar said.

He also lauded Mohammad Rizwan for the way he brought improvement in his game.

“The way Rizwan has improved his game and the way his confidence level has boosted, everyone sees this and he has scored the highest runs in a calendar year and it’s an honour for me as a captain,” he said.

“I think its a good thing for me that I have such a talented cricketer like Rizwan. The best thing about him is that he is a good human being and everyone looks towards him. He has held all together. And I think as a team the best thing for us is that we are gelled and united,” Babar said.

Babar, after falling at duck and seven in his first two matches, hammered 79 on Thursday in the third and final T20 against the West Indies to make amends for his early falls in the first two showdowns.

“”Yes one inning was due and this is the beauty of cricket where ups and downs come and you learn from them. There was a mind-set and plan and the way me and Rizwan shared a partnership was outstanding,” Babar said.