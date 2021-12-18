Record-breaking Rizwan hails Misbah, Waqar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has given credit to former team management for giving him the opening slot in T20 cricket that benefited him a lot.

“I don’t want to get credit but I will give credit to Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Shahid Aslam and skipper Babar Azam who gave me a batting slot which suited me and Allah helped me to perform in the entire year,” Rizwan said after Pakistan completed a clean sweep of the West Indies in the three-match T20 series here at the National Stadium on Thursday night.

Rizwan (87) and Babar Azam (79) led the batting as Pakistan raced to the 208-run target with seven balls to spare after losing just three wickets here at the National Stadium.

Rizwan has amassed 1326 runs, the highest so far in the world, in 29 matches in the calendar year 2021, having hit one century and 12 fifties. His average remained 73.66. Babar is at No2 as he has scored 939 runs in 29 matches with an average of 37.56. Babar’s fine effort includes one century and nine fifties.

While hinting at Babar, Rizwan said there is no need to look towards other things when there is World No1 with him at the crease.

“When a World No1 is present with you at the crease then you should not look into other things but you should look at him and apply those things,” Rizwan said.

“The best thing between me and Babar is that there is a good communication between us. We target different things and also take singles and it makes the things easier for us and that is why Allah has enabled us to achieve the targets,” Rizwan said.

Both Babar and Rizwan put on 158 runs for the opening partnership in the third and final T20 against West Indies which eventually helped Pakistan achieve a target of 208 with seven with an enviable ease.

Rizwan credited Babar for keeping the team well-gelled which helps in producing good results.

“The role of a skipper is very important in keeping the unit united. Fast bowlers, spinners and batsmen are benefiting the team but the skipper is a simple and humble person and it is because of his character that all players love each other. And when you love each other so God helps you and that is the main thing that we are going towards the top,” Rizwan said.