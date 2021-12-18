Herculean task

It appears that Pakistan will need the strength of Hercules, combined with the touch of Midas, to carry off the upcoming 2023 general election using EVMs. According to data collected from candidates, the ECP scientists and other experts, the total cost of the election using the EVMs will come to Rs424 billion or around that figure. This is one thousand times more than the cost of the last three general elections combined. The 2018 general election, for example, cost Rs22 billion. It is estimated that 900,000 voting machines would be needed, with each costing Rs250,000 and in order to produce them in time, around 5000 would need to be constructed each day. While NUST and other local organisations have offered their services, as have Chinese firms in particular, it is uncertain how this task is to be achieved.

The other issue is the cost of providing the machine for 133 million local voters, 10 million overseas voters and meeting the requirements for this. This is especially true at a time when Pakistan faces a huge amount of economic security and high inflation with people unable to make ends meet within their homes. The main cost of Rs230 billion would be on the EVMs themselves, while money would also be required to transport them, guarantee their security, train staff for their working and other issues. The question then arises, beyond other controversies, if it is wise for Pakistan at this point to put out such a massive amount for the use of the EVMs which the ECP does not consider at all essential for the next general election. In future years Pakistan can of course consider the use of EVMs after more carefully discussing their pros and cons. Pakistan would also be the only country in the world to carry out an exercise using 900,000 machines in a single day, with most of the other countries that use EVMs carrying out the election process over separate days in separate polling stations.

There is no way of saying how smoothly the entire operation can be run and if the machines can even be procured or manufactured at home. Both tasks seem difficult. We should also remember that it is taxpayers who will be paying the bill for the machines while many would consider it more useful to spend money on other essentials that people require – gas, water, education, healthcare, even food. The high rates of inflation have left people desperate to meet household budgets across the country. The cabinet needs to consult on the matter and preferably raise the issue in parliament so that various opinions can be given on the issue, and the whole question of spending such a huge amount on the machines is brought into more serious consideration given our current economic situation.