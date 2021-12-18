In need of consensus

At present, polarisation in Pakistan is at its peak. As major political parties are sharply divided into hostile groups, no one is ready to listen to others’ points of view, let alone resolve the insurmountable challenges faced by the country. There is an aggressive blame game, particularly between the government and the opposition, which is broadcast in the media every day. We lack consensus on issues of national importance. On the other hand, democracy essentially requires pluralism, consensus, and the recognition of others’ fair rights. Pakistan is deeply divided across regional and ethno-linguistics identities. It is an alarming situation. A state whose political structure is polarised to such an extent inevitably ends up in turmoil and chaos. It is high time that our ‘leaders’ mended their ways before things went out of hand.
A K Meo
Kasur
Since the 1980s, Karachi has been suffering from neglect meted to it by various parties and governments. The peace,...
The Sui Southern Gas Company is still imposing exorbitant charges in the name of Passing Unregistered Gas on...
Adiala Road is an important road that connects Rawalpindi to the M2 motorway. The road passes by some important places...
Pakistan’s poor economic state is unfortunate to behold. Numerous countries that gained their independence after...
The PTI claims to have established a strong network of complaint registrations and relief. The government is clearly...
After a scorching summer, people of Sindh eagerly look forward to winter for some respite. However, these days,...
Comments