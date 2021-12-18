In need of consensus

At present, polarisation in Pakistan is at its peak. As major political parties are sharply divided into hostile groups, no one is ready to listen to others’ points of view, let alone resolve the insurmountable challenges faced by the country. There is an aggressive blame game, particularly between the government and the opposition, which is broadcast in the media every day. We lack consensus on issues of national importance. On the other hand, democracy essentially requires pluralism, consensus, and the recognition of others’ fair rights. Pakistan is deeply divided across regional and ethno-linguistics identities. It is an alarming situation. A state whose political structure is polarised to such an extent inevitably ends up in turmoil and chaos. It is high time that our ‘leaders’ mended their ways before things went out of hand.

A K Meo

Kasur