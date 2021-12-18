Rough rides

Adiala Road is an important road that connects Rawalpindi to the M2 motorway. The road passes by some important places like the District Jail and Jarrar Camp, Punjab Housing Complex, and Gulshan-e-Abad etc. One can imagine the traffic on it. The road, however, is in shambles. The stretch between Jarai and Gulshan-e-Abad particularly has been in a state of disrepair for a long time causing slow down, jams, accidents and damage to vehicles.
It is high time that the authorities ordered immediate repair of the road to ensure safety and ease for commuters.
Syed Basharat Ali
Rawalpindi
At present, polarisation in Pakistan is at its peak. As major political parties are sharply divided into hostile...
Since the 1980s, Karachi has been suffering from neglect meted to it by various parties and governments. The peace,...
The Sui Southern Gas Company is still imposing exorbitant charges in the name of Passing Unregistered Gas on...
Pakistan’s poor economic state is unfortunate to behold. Numerous countries that gained their independence after...
The PTI claims to have established a strong network of complaint registrations and relief. The government is clearly...
After a scorching summer, people of Sindh eagerly look forward to winter for some respite. However, these days,...
Comments