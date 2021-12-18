Rough rides

Adiala Road is an important road that connects Rawalpindi to the M2 motorway. The road passes by some important places like the District Jail and Jarrar Camp, Punjab Housing Complex, and Gulshan-e-Abad etc. One can imagine the traffic on it. The road, however, is in shambles. The stretch between Jarai and Gulshan-e-Abad particularly has been in a state of disrepair for a long time causing slow down, jams, accidents and damage to vehicles.

It is high time that the authorities ordered immediate repair of the road to ensure safety and ease for commuters.

Syed Basharat Ali

Rawalpindi