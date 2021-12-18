Winter woes

After a scorching summer, people of Sindh eagerly look forward to winter for some respite. However, these days, winters too are a challenge because of the prevailing gas crisis. People must wake up in twilight hours just to get hot water for bathing or to make breakfast, as the gas supply is stopped at all odd hours.

The relevant authorities ought to make sure that proper arrangements are made to supply gas to consumers at least at meal times, when it is most needed.

Anees Soomro

Karachi