State of disorder

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the fast deteriorating law and order situation of Lahore. Residents are in panic due to the daily increase in the number of crimes. Newspapers and television channels are stories of rape, arson, kidnapping, burglary and theft on a regular basis.
The increase in poverty has contributed to this situation. Increasing unemployment among people is also a factor since crime seems like an easy way to earn money. The government should take steps in allocating adequate funds for the development and rehabilitation of the poor and should create job opportunities for them. It should also accelerate the procedures of police investigations to bring criminals to justice.
Muhammad Hamza Zaib
Lahore
