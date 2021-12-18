Bykea offers insurance

KARACHI: Bykea on Friday announced insurance coverage to all its customers if they meet any road accident while using its service.
The insurance, in partnership with the State Life of Pakistan, covers hospital charges, injury-treatment charges, and compensates the bereaved families in case of human lives lost.
“Bykea users now have the option to pay a nominal amount on each bike taxi trip to get themselves an insurance cover of Rs25,000 for hospitalisation and injuries,” the ride-hailing service said.
In case, an accident results in a tragic death or causes permanent disability to the user, his/her next of kin will be eligible to receive Rs400,000 in lieu of the life insurance cover, it stated.
