Gold up Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,850 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs643 to Rs107,896.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $21 to $1,809 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.