Gold up Rs750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs750 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,850 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs643 to Rs107,896.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $21 to $1,809 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
KARACHI: Bykea on Friday announced insurance coverage to all its customers if they meet any road accident while using...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a public warning advising people not to...
KARACHI: Treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bond yields fell on Friday after the State Bank of Pakistan ...
KARACHI: The rupee fell to an all-time low on Friday, breaching 177 levels against the dollar due to persistent demand...
Kabul: Afghanistan´s finance ministry under the Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the...
LAHORE: documentation of trade misinvoicing between 134 developing countries and all their global trading partners in...
Comments