Rupee at all-time low

KARACHI: The rupee fell to an all-time low on Friday, breaching 177 levels against the dollar due to persistent demand for the US currency from importers and weak supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 178.04 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 177.98.

Similarly, the rupee lost ground in the open market, ending at 181.50 per dollar, down from 179.90 in the previous session.

“There was a dollar demand from importers and the supplies were lower,” said a foreign exchange dealer. The decline in the foreign exchange reserves also hit the market sentiment, he added.

The rupee has dropped by 11 percent since July 2021, pressured by hefty imports and global commodity prices, resulting in a sharp increase in the trade deficit.

The current account deficit is expected to widen further in coming days, which will put pressure on the rupee.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revised up its FY2022 current account deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product from the previous 2.3 percent. However, the SBP remained confident in financing the current account deficit through bilateral and commercial flows.