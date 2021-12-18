Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Kabul: Afghanistan´s finance ministry under the Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid, a spokesman said on Friday.

It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe that the United Nations has called an "avalanche of hunger".

Finance ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget -- which runs until December 2022 -- but told AFP it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.

"We are trying to finance it from our domestic revenues -- and we believe we can," he told state television in an interview shared on Twitter.

Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.

Around $9 billion in central bank reserves held outside Afghanistan remain blocked despite repeated warnings that the financial system and the wider economy face collapse without an urgent injection of funds.

The 2021 budget, put together by the previous administration under IMF guidance, projected a deficit despite 219 billion Afghanis ($2.7 billion at the time) in aid and grants and 217 billion from domestic revenue.

At that time, the exchange rate was around 80 Afghanis to the dollar, but the local currency has been hammered since the Taliban´s return, particularly in the past week, slumping to 130 on Monday before recovering Friday to around 100.

The abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban victory has sent Afghanistan's fragile economy into freefall, leaving millions facing hunger and making once well-off middle class families destitute.

The economy has long stood on shaky foundations, dependent on aid that has now disappeared and with enormous gaps between the Kabul elite and millions living just above the breadline.

Food wholesalers had immediately adjusted their prices to the newest dollar rate, adding pressure on households already struggling to survive in the slowdown.

The sharp rise will also push up housing costs in some parts of Kabul, where rents are sometimes tied to the value of the dollar.

The currency slide has gone hand in hand with a crisis in the banking system, with depositors struggling for access to their money and the banks shut off from the international financial system by the threat of U.S. sanctions.

Haqmal accepted that public servants are still owed several months of wages, saying "we are trying our best" to make good on overdue pay by year-end.

He warned, however, a new pay scale had also been prepared.

The new government´s revenue department said last month that it had collected 26 billion Afghanis in the previous two and a half months, including 13 billion in customs duties.

It also announced a new Islamic tax to fund aid projects for poor people and orphans.

An Afghan economist who asked not to be named said Friday the new budget would likely end up being only a quarter of that for 2021.

"The Taliban are saying they have more transparency at the border crossings," meaning fewer goods dodge duties than previously, this economist said.

But, he said, even if true, maximum revenues would only be about 100 billion Afghanis because the intensifying recession will shrink the tax take to a far greater extent.