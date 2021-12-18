LAHORE: documentation of trade misinvoicing between 134 developing countries and all their global trading partners in 2018 was $1.6 trillion, of which highest, $305 billion, was managed through China. Other trading partners of Pakistan are also involved in this practice.

Pakistani entrepreneurs have since long been complaining that the Chinese trade data relating to its exports to Pakistan did not match the official Pakistani data of imports from China. Official Chinese exports to Pakistan are much higher than the officially acknowledged Chinese imports in Pakistan.

A report by Global Financial Integrity (GFI) reveals that there are many other developing countries that receive Chinese goods in under-invoiced form that deprives them of billions of dollars in import taxes.

The GFI documented the international problem of “trade misinvoicing”—when importers and exporters deliberately falsify the declared value of goods on the invoices that they submit to their customs authorities to illicitly transfer money across international borders, evade tax and/or customs duties, launder the proceeds of criminal activity, circumvent currency controls, and hide profits in offshore bank accounts.

By over-pricing or under-pricing the declared value of imports or exports, traders illicitly move wealth across international borders by hiding it within the regular payments for commerce in the international trading system.

Trade misinvoicing represents a major global challenge on two fronts: for customs and tax authorities around the world, particularly in developing countries, trade misinvoicing reflects the loss of billions of dollars in uncollected trade-related tax revenues every year; and for law enforcement, trade misinvoicing facilitates illicit financial flows (IFFs) throughout the global economy.

The findings further revealed that China is not the only country from where the misinvoicing originates. The other countries include Poland, where misinvoicing occurs to the tune of $62.3 billion, followed by $38.9 billion from India, Russia $32.6 billion, and Malaysia $30.7 billion.

It may be noted that Pakistan conducts trade with all these countries, though trade with India is restricted to few items. This implies our country might be a victim of under-invoicing from these countries as well.

One thing is certain that all countries that allow export of goods at lower invoice value are fully aware of its implications for the importing country. These countries make sure that they receive the actual amount of the merchandise from non-official channels.

GFI explored the magnitude of this problem by examining the latest international trade data officially reported by governments to the United Nations to estimate the scale of trade misinvoicing activity occurring within the global commercial trading system.

Trade misinvoicing is one of the largest components of measurable IFFs. They analysed the last 10 years of trade data for the 134 developing countries for which there is sufficient data available in the United Nations Comtrade database to identify the mismatches, or “value gaps,” between what any two countries had reported regarding their trade with each other.

In examining the bilateral trade data for each of the 134 developing countries, GFI looked at both their trade with a set of 36 advanced economies as well as their trade with all of their global trading partners for each year over the ten-year period of 2009-2018 in order to identify and calculate the value gaps found in the official data.

The value gaps, or mismatches in international trade transactions, indicate that developing countries are not collecting the correct amount of trade-related taxes and duties that are owed, leading to potentially massive amounts of revenue losses. While these value gaps are only estimates of misinvoicing, they indicate the scale of the problem.

It is important to note that while the term “illicit financial flows’’ (IFFs) tends to include many types of activities, such as tax evasion, smuggling, etc, this report only focuses on trade misinvoicing, or the trade-related aspects of illicit financial flows.

It does not address all forms of IFFs. The list of countries in this report is based on a classification system established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which includes categories of 148 developing countries and 36 advanced economies.

However, 14 of the 148 developing countries listed in the IMF’s classification were excluded from this analysis because they have not reported sufficient annual trade data to the United Nations over the ten-year period of 2009-2018, leaving a set of 134 developing countries on which the report focuses.

The Pakistani government has since long been requesting the Chinese government to reconcile their exports to Pakistan online to enable Pakistani customs to impose actual import levies but despite agreement between the two countries the system has not worked.