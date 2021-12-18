Textile exports surge 28.41pc to $7.758bln in July-November

ISLAMABAD: The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 28.41 percent during the first five months of current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year and went up by over 35 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to a latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the textile exports were recorded at $7.758 billion in July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $6.041 billion in July- November (2020-21), showing growth of 28.41 percent.

Textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, exports of which increased from $304.533 million last year to $503.897 million during the current year, showing growth of 65.45 percent.

Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth increased by 22.30 percent, from $773.171 million to $945.561 million, cotton (carded or combed) by 100 percent to $1.605 million from zero exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 118.82 percent, from $10.547 million to $23.079 million, whereas exports of knitwear increased by 36.62 percent from $1507.519 million to $2059.623 million.

In addition, the exports of bed wear increased 23.55 percent to $1.406 billion, towels by 18.19 percent to $428.668 million, readymade garments by 23.38 percent to $1.487 billion, art, silk and synthetic textile by 37.58 percent to $184.415 million, madeup articles (excluding bedwear and towels) by 14.86 percent to $352.733 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials increased by 30.21 percent to $322.147 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included raw cotton, exports of which decreased by 100 percent, from $0.523 million to zero exports and tents, canvas and tarpulin, the exports of which decreased by 14.84 percent, from $50.239 million to $42.783 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the textile exports increased by 35.33 percent during November, 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports during November 2021 were recorded at $1.736 billion against the exports of $1.283 billion during November 2020. On month-on-month basis, the exports textile from the country witnessed an increase of 8.45 percent during Nov, 2021 when compared to the exports of $1.601 billion in October 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports surged by 26.89 during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at $12.364 billion against the exports of $9.744 billion during July-November (2020-21).

On the other hand, the data shows that the imports into the country also surged by 69.57 percent by growing from $19.468 billion last year to $33.012 billion during the current fiscal year.