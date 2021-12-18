SBP ready to snap its rate-hike drive: Baqir

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is ready to pause interest-rate increases to preserve economic recovery after making Asia’s most aggressive rate hikes (275 basis points in total) in three goes since September, governor Dr Reza Baqir said in an interview to Bloomberg on Friday.

“We are going to take a pause to first look at the effects of the tightening we have already done … fiscal policy has been very complementary and is also withdrawing stimulus so a coordinated macroeconomic response, we think, will be number one to sustain recovery and keep inflation broadly in check,” Baqir told Bloomberg Television .

The SBP’s monetary policy direction is pretty clear. In the latest policy statement, it sees no need to change its near-term interest rates settings as the goal of mildly positive real interest rates on a forward-looking basis is closed to be achieved.

The SBP raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 percent this week to counter double-digit inflation and the large current account deficit.

Notwithstanding the high cost of borrowing, the SBP’s governor sees the economy to grow 5 percent this fiscal year from 4 percent in the previous year. He said the economy was going well, car sales increased about 41 percent year-on-year in October, while textile exports grew around 29 percent and tax collections were about 27 percent.

The global developments, including recoveries around the world and supply chain disruptions, have caused a sharp spike in global commodity prices, which has pushed up Pakistan’s current account deficit as well as inflation, he said. “We estimate about 60-70 percent of the increase in the current account deficit is due to global commodity prices,” Baqir said.

“So, we don’t want to be late in trying to ensure the inflation expectations remained anchored, and therefore, we have raised rates by a cumulative 275 bps since September.”

Responding to a question about the rupee depreciation, he said the recent weakening of the rupee, about 10 percent since this calendar year, was because of the transition of exchange rate system from a fixed rate to a market-based exchange rate in June 2019. “So, there are upward and downward moves in the currency,” he said.

But, he believes the market-based exchange rate regime has served as a good shock absorber and has actually allowed the central bank to build foreign exchange reserves.

“In June, we had reserves of $7 billion, or today we have reserves of $19 billion that’s more than double,” he said adding, “At the same time, it has also reduced the short forward positions.” He is confident that due to the efforts made by the central bank to curb the demand, the pressure on the rupee would drop.