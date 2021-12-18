Stocks edge up on LSM strength

Stocks edged up on Friday in guarded trade as investors priced in central bank’s liquidity injection amid upbeat large-scale manufacturing (LSM) numbers, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index edged up by 169.48 points or 0.39 percent to close at 43,900.68 points, exploring a day high and a low of 43,555.05 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish as investors weighed LSM growth of 3.56 percent year-on-year for July-November period and central bank’s lower than expected monetary tightening.

KSE-30 index also gained 83.86 points or 0.49 percent to 17,298.14 points against 17,214.28 points.

Ready market volumes shrank 60 million shares to 252.20 million from 312.07 million shares, while trading value decreased to Rs8.05 billion from Rs10.12 billion. Market capital ticked up to Rs7.519 trillion from Rs7.499 trillion.

Out of 327 actives in the session, 180 advanced, 132 retreated, while 15 were unchanged.

Topline Securities, in its daily market review, said the index traded within range during the day.

Major contribution to the index came from HBL, SYS, LUCK, BAHL, and PPL, as they cumulatively contributed 137 points to the index, while COLG, TRG, FFC, MEBL, and HUBC together shed 63 points, the brokerage said.

Bata (Pakistan) led the gains, jumping Rs142.65 to Rs2,044.65/share, followed by Mehmood Textile, rising Rs49.50 to Rs710/share.

Colgate Palmolive became the worst losers of the day, shedding Rs139.74 to end at Rs2,460.25/share, followed by Allawasaya Textile, down Rs67.38 to close at Rs2,382.63/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a post-market note said the index ended up in the green zone as investors celebrated SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) injection of liquidity via OMO (Open Market Operations) for 63 days at 9.9 percent, which was a signal of stability.

The market stayed volatile in the first hour due to a fall in foreign exchange reserves, FTSE rebalancing, and expectations of foreign selling spree, the brokerage said. According to the report, a bullish trend, mainly in the cement and steel sector, followed the OMO news.

However, activity continued to remain sideways as hefty volumes were witnessed in the third tier stocks, the report said.

“Moving forward, economic numbers like Consumer Price Index inflation, current account deficit, and forex reserves reserves along with the timing of IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme resumption will play a vital role in determining the market direction,” analysts at Arif Habib Ltd said.

Support came for cements (+70pts), commercial banks (+60pts), exploration and production (+35pts), and technology & communication (+28pts).

WorldCall Telecom was the most traded stock as its 29.21 million shares changed hands on Friday, while Hum Network, with 25.96 million shares, was the second highest traded scrip of the day.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, TRG Pak Ltd, Byco Petroleum, Ghani Global Holding, Kohinoor Spinning, Maple Leaf, Azgard Nine, and Unity Foods Ltd. Turnover in the future contracts slumped to 79.65 million shares from 113.72 million shares.