Response to Covid-related measures reviewed

PESHAWAR: A meeting at the office of director general health services here on Friday reviewed Covid-related measures.

According to a handout, the meeting was chaired by Director Public Health KP Dr Nek Dad Afridi. Imran Sharif from PHPF UNOCHA, Dr Sarwat from WHO, Kazimullah Khan from EHSAR Foundation, Dr Bilal Bahrawar and Ali Rahman from IDSRS KP, and others attended the meeting.

The director public health appreciated EHSAR and PHPF UNOCHA for their joint efforts in Covid response. He added that EHSAR is providing standard services through one-stop Covid-19 activities.