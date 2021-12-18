Gas suffocation cases prompt officials to issue cautions

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 on Friday cautioned the public to turn off gas heaters before going to sleep after two people died and around a dozen fell unconscious because of suffocations in different incidents in the city and its suburbs over the last couple of days.

“Two siblings died and a dozen other people fell unconscious as they didn’t turn off the gas heaters before going to sleep recently,” Hafeezur Rahman, the district emergency Officer Rescue 1122, told reporters.

He said that Asysha Bibi, a student of the first year and her brother Mohammad Usman, a student of 9th grade, died of suffocation in the Dub area because of the suffocation.

“Both siblings settled here for their education and didn’t turn off the gas heater, which caused suffocation in the room and they fell unconscious and died,” Rahman said.

He added that six members of a family fell unconscious in Township

areas and the Rescue 1122 personnel shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“Three women also fell unconscious in the Batdarian area because of the suffocation,” Rahman said.

The Rescue 1122 head said that the Mansehra was under the grip of a severe cold wave and such incidents would increase if people didn’t follow the instructions. He said that in light of the current incidents he put his response teams on a high alert and issued the warnings for the people.

“We are also going to launch an awareness drive in the city and its suburbs and get local ulema and media persons on board to disseminate our message through loudspeakers and print and electronic mediums to save the precious lives,” Rahman added.