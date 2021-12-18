KP CM seeks PEDO report on performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought a performance report from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) before the policy board meeting.

He issued the directives while chairing the 9th meeting of the PEDO Policy Board here, said a handout.

Special Assistant to CM on Energy & Power Sahibzada Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ikramullah, Secretary Energy & Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain

Shah, Secretary law Abid Majeed, PEDO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem and other board members attended the meeting.

He directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for making proposed amendments to the relevant law of PEDO to enhance its overall performance and efficiency.

The participant, after deliberations on the revised budget of PEDO for the financial year 2020-21 and its budget estimates for the year 2021-22, decided to refer the matter to the relevant finance committee for necessary scrutiny before submission to the policy board for final approval.

They referred the matter about the creation of project posts for various new hydropower projects to the relevant committee for necessary scrutiny.

The board directed the quarters concerned to devise a uniform policy for the efficient management and operation of mini and micro hydel power stations established by the PEDO across the province.

The board accorded approval to put the resignation of a private member of the PEDO Policy Board to the provincial cabinet for approval and directed the officials concerned to present a panel of candidates to the provincial cabinet for appointment against the resultantly vacant post.

The PEDO Policy Board also confirmed the minutes of the last meeting of the PEDO Policy Board.