SCCI resents new fruit evaluation rule

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has opposed the recent amendment to the Customs Act which has deleted Section 25-A and restored the powers of Director General Karachi to determine the value of fresh and dry fruits imported from Afghanistan.

The opposition was voiced at a meeting, chaired by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid here at the Chamber’s House on Friday.

SCCI Senior Vice-President Imran Khan, Vice-President Javed Akhtar, Manzoor Elahi, Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, importers and exporters.

The participants believed that the decision was not in the best interest and promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which should be withdrawn immediately.

They said the traders in a large number were importing fresh and dry fruits from the landlocked Afghanistan, their valuation was done by a committee constituted by Customs authorities in Peshawar and Quetta.

Prior to that, they recalled, the evaluation used to be carried out by Director General Karachi, which had ended after the inclusion of Section 25-A into the Customs Act through the last fiscal year.

The participants of the meeting pointed out the value of dry and fresh fruits from the European Union and the United States are higher because of their high standards and quality while fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan are natural and low-grade products bearing low value, the meeting said.

Thus, qualities from the EU and US and Afghanistan differ greatly and therefore have different values.

The participants feared that the determination of the same value for both fruits imported from the EU and the US and Afghanistan would prove disastrous for Pak-Afghan bilateral and transit trade.

They said the resultant increased value by Pakistan for imported fruit from Afghanistan will increase the value of imports from Pakistan, rendering Pakistani products uncompetitive in the Afghan market.

The meeting informed that the Section 25-A was inserted in the last budget for facilitation of trade from Afghanistan wherein collectors were empowered to determine the value of imported goods from land border stations after consultation process including relevant chambers of commerce and trade bodies.

However, they said the Customs Act has again been amended by deleting Section 25-A, which has caused severe difficulties for the Afghan agri/exporters and Pakistani importers as well.

Hasnain Khurshid urged the government to review the decision in the best interest of the business community and Pak-Afghan mutual and transit trade.