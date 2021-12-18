NU convenes 12th BoG meeting

PESHAWAR: A 12th meeting of the Board of Governors of Iqra National University was held on Friday.
The meeting was chaired by Obaidur Rehman, chancellor INU. Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati, former vice-chancellor University of Agriculture and a nominee Higher Education Commission, and Muhammad Jawad Sardar, additional secretary Higher Education Department, also attended the meeting along with other BoG members.
The meeting discussed academic performance, budget etc of the year 2021 and approved various activities.
