Man accuses cop of killing his nephew in ‘fake’ encounter

BANNU: A man hailing from Lakki Marwat district here on Friday accused the police of killing his nephew in an alleged fake encounter.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharif Khan said his nephew Shahid Khan was facing murder accusation and he was going to the Wargada Police Station to surrender and get his name cleared of the allegations.

He alleged that a cop deputed on polio duty opened fire on his nephew, who sustained injuries in the firing and died at hospital. The alleged police encounter took place at Khwajikhel Tajori area in Lakki Marwat recently.

The man claimed that a case was registered against his nephew on the charges of attacking the polio vaccinators and getting killed in retaliation. He alleged that his nephew was charged with attacking the polio team on the basis of the self-inflicted wounds of the cop assigned with providing security to the vaccinators.

Sharif Khan said that the cop inflicted injuries on himself to term the fake encounter an attack on the polio team. He said his nephew was killed under a well-thought-out conspiracy.

He said that his nephew had recorded a statement in injured condition before his death. He claimed that the station house officer of the police station concerned was suspended after he revealed the truth.