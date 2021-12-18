Minister for fixing air quality standards

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection M Rizwan presided over the fifth meeting of the Punjab Environmental Protection Council (PEPC) in the Committee Room of the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The chair reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting of the council. Secretary Environmental Protection Syed Mubashir Hussain informed the chair that the previous meeting of the council was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister in which direction was made to fix Punjab air quality standards and guidelines for appointment of consultant. He informed that it was inevitable to increase the efficiency or strength of the environment department, the department was releasing air quality index on a daily basis on the basis of PM2.5 while there was no Climate Change Institution in Punjab. Environmentalist Rafi Alam said that annual report on air quality should be prepared and regular TORs should be made. Provincial minister directed the environment secretary to approve the sub-committee and meet next week to present the report. He directed the participants to fix the air quality index keeping in view all the facts while giving priority to the regional formula. He directed the representative industry to submit a detailed report by zoning all the current and future industries. The minister urged the participants to consider global warming as a major issue and make it mandatory for all secretaries concerned to attend the next meeting so that they reach conclusion.