Hindu yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:Around 87 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in City via Wagah border to perform religious rites at Katas Raj Temple.Talking to media persons at Wagah border, Sanjeev Kumar, party leader and Rakesh Arora, deputy leader, said Pakistan is a minority friendly country and coming here gives a sense of belonging.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that on special instructions of the federal government and ETPB chairman, Dr Aamir Ahmed, security of the guests and all other arrangements, including their accommodation had been completed.Deputy Secretary Syed Faraz Abbas said that the Hindu Yatrees would leave for Katas Raj Mandir today (Saturday).