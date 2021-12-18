Hindu yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:Around 87 Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in City via Wagah border to perform religious rites at Katas Raj Temple.Talking to media persons at Wagah border, Sanjeev Kumar, party leader and Rakesh Arora, deputy leader, said Pakistan is a minority friendly country and coming here gives a sense of belonging.
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that on special instructions of the federal government and ETPB chairman, Dr Aamir Ahmed, security of the guests and all other arrangements, including their accommodation had been completed.Deputy Secretary Syed Faraz Abbas said that the Hindu Yatrees would leave for Katas Raj Mandir today (Saturday).
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection M Rizwan presided over the fifth meeting of the Punjab...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting of the full board of BOR here...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while proposing to increase the quota of general seats from 5 percent to 10...
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated the "Christmas Peace Pray Train" as part of...
LAHORE:An accused admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital in police custody jumped down from second floor washroom to escape...
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved release of Rs3.14 million funds for treatment of seven...
Comments