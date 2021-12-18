Christmas train inaugurated

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has inaugurated the "Christmas Peace Pray Train" as part of Christmas celebrations during a ceremony Friday. He also cut a cake and greeted the Christian community.

Talking to media persons, the minister said that the ceremony was aimed to share the Christmas celebrations with Christian community and promoting interfaith harmony. He said that Christmas train would travel from Lahore to Karachi and for this purpose two additional coaches had been attached to Allama Iqbal Express.

Azam Swati while addressing a function at Lahore Railway Station said: “My job is to protect the rights of all the minorities working in Pakistan Railways regardless of their religious affiliation and whenever they need me I and my officers stand shoulder to shoulder with them”. The minister expressed his hope that after June 2022, the railways will come out of deficit. “All possible steps are being taken to prevent corruption in the railways. I urge people in all unions not to support any unjust person and not to blackmail any employee through the union. Always support the truth, this will improve the railways,” he added. Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon, Divisional Superintendent Lahore Mian Tariq Latif and other senior railway officials besides Kamran Pervez Ch, Coordinator Governor Punjab and Pastor Jamil Church of Pentecost Pakistan attended the function. Later, Azam Swati paid a detailed visit to Lahore Railway Station where he directed to use all the resources within the limits of the station to provide the best possible facilities to the passengers.