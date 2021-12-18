Man jumps from hospital 2nd floor to escape police torture

LAHORE:An accused admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital in police custody jumped down from second floor washroom to escape police torture on Friday. The condition of victim, Zubair, deteriorated after brutal torture in custody of Mozang Police for last two days on which he was rushed to hospital. As his condition returned to normalcy, he sought permission to go to washroom. The victim jumped down after finding an outlet from the washroom and received serious injuries. The victim was shifted to the emergency for the treatment. SSP Investigations Lahore and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and observed the crime scene.

shot dead: A woman was shot dead by her husband in Karol village Gujjarpura on Friday. The accused Ahsan shot dead his wife Humaira, 32, for unknown reasons. Body was shifted to the morgue by Edhi Ambulance. IGP Punjab took notice of the murder and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered immediate arrest of the accused and said that justice should be provided to the affected families on priority basis.

assault: A suspect was arrested for attempting sexual assault on five children in the Harbanspura police limits on Friday. The arrested suspect was identified as Zubair. SHO Nasir Hameed said that the suspect along with his accomplice Asghar would make dirty jokes with the children of his street and would attempt sexual assault. A victim child revealed his suffering to his parents. The victim’s parents lodged complaint to police. Police registered a case against the two suspects and arrested Zubair. SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera said that the teams had been constituted to arrest the other accused. The chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a molestation attempt on children in the precincts of Harbanspura police station. The CM ordered for initiating legal action against the arrested accused.

injured: A man was shot at and injured in the Nawab Town area by unidentified suspects on Friday. The victim identified as Rizwan Gill worked at a hotel on Raiwind Road. On the day of the incident, the unidentified suspects intercepted him on way to work and shot at him. He received a bullet injury in his neck. The victim was shifted to hospital.

fire: Three minor children received burns when a fire erupted in their house due to gas leakage near Kamahan interchange on Friday. The firefighters extinguished the fire. Two injured persons identified as Daniyal, 5, Nauman, 4, and Adnan, 2, were shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, valuables reduced to ashes in two incidents of fire in houses here Friday. The first incident was reported in Garhi Shahu railway flats.

suicide: A man committed suicide by shooting in his head over unknown issue in the Gujjarpura police limits on Friday. The victim Afzal alias Tipu, a resident of China Scheme, was frustrated due to unknown reasons. On Friday, he shot himself dead. Police removed the body to morgue.