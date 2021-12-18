24 die in Japan fire at mental health clinic

OSAKA, Japan: At least 24 people were killed after a blaze gutted a mental health clinic in a commercial building in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, local media said, with police reportedly considering it a possible arson case.

The fire broke out mid-morning and raged for half an hour on the fourth floor of the clinic, which also provided general medical care. The clinic’s charred interior was visible through burnt-out window frames as firefighters put up a tarpaulin to block the scene from view.