Saturday December 18, 2021
World

Belarus jails activist for 13 years

By AFP
December 18, 2021

MOSCOW: Belarus on Friday sentenced an activist to 13 years in prison for taking part in mass demonstrations last summer, one of hundreds jailed for protesting against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Eduard Palchys, 31, was found guilty of organising mass unrest. He joins a long list of designated political prisoners in the ex-Soviet country, with local rights group Vyasna saying 929 are currently behind bars.

