Belarus jails activist for 13 years

MOSCOW: Belarus on Friday sentenced an activist to 13 years in prison for taking part in mass demonstrations last summer, one of hundreds jailed for protesting against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.
Eduard Palchys, 31, was found guilty of organising mass unrest. He joins a long list of designated political prisoners in the ex-Soviet country, with local rights group Vyasna saying 929 are currently behind bars.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert...
CEBU, Philippines: At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the...
WARSAW: Polish MPs on Friday adopted a controversial media law seen by critics as an attempt by the right-wing...
PARIS: Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a...
PRAGUE: The Czech president on Friday appointed a new government led by Petr Fiala, a right-winger whose alliance won...
WASHINGTON: The United States is willing to discuss security proposals put forward by Russia but disagrees with parts...
Comments